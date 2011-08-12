Saints Down Niners in Preseason Opener

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Mark Ingram had a spinning, tackle-breaking
touchdown run in his NFL debut, and the New Orleans Saints defeated
the San Francisco 49ers 24-3 in the preseason opener for both teams
on Friday night.
Ingram's 14-yard scoring run highlighted a performance in which
the 2009 Heisman Trophy winner out of Alabama carried six times for
23 yards.
Saints undrafted rookie Joseph Morgan, a little known prospect
out of Walsh University, added a spectacular 78-yard punt return
for a score.
David Akers hit a 59-yard field goal for San Francisco, a kick
set up by rookie quarterback Colin Kaepernick's 28-yard scramble
late in the first half.
Starters played less than a quarter, and defense dominated
during that scoreless stint.
