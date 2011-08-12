Saints Down Niners in Preseason Opener

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Mark Ingram had a spinning, tackle-breaking

touchdown run in his NFL debut, and the New Orleans Saints defeated

the San Francisco 49ers 24-3 in the preseason opener for both teams

on Friday night.

Ingram's 14-yard scoring run highlighted a performance in which

the 2009 Heisman Trophy winner out of Alabama carried six times for

23 yards.

Saints undrafted rookie Joseph Morgan, a little known prospect

out of Walsh University, added a spectacular 78-yard punt return

for a score.

David Akers hit a 59-yard field goal for San Francisco, a kick

set up by rookie quarterback Colin Kaepernick's 28-yard scramble

late in the first half.

Starters played less than a quarter, and defense dominated

during that scoreless stint.