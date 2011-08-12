Jindal announces Chennault expansion

Governor Bobby Jindal was in Lake Charles on Friday, August 12 to announce an expansion project at Chennault International Airport.

The investment of $18.5 million will enable a significant expansion of aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul activity. The expansion should attract at least 500 new aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul jobs to Calcasieu Parish.

"We must continue to do everything we can to create good paying jobs right here at home, right here in Southwest Louisiana and that is why the facilities at Chennault also need to grow as well," Jindal said.

Lake Charles Mayor Randy Roach said the new hanger will be between 112,000 to 115,000 square feet in size. Roach said this will support the work that needs to be done on the aircraft at Chennault.

"It expands not only capacity but it also expands the ability of this facility to provide maintenance work," Roach said. "This is a very important step forward in terms of expansion and also in solidifying our place in that maintenance industry."

The construction on the new hanger will begin in December and be completed within 2012.

