Lake Street Project is on time, bridge completed by December

Lake Street Project is on time, bridge completed by December

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

On August 11, 2011 at 5:30pm, Lake Charles residents, businesses and city officials met in the City Council of Chambers at City Hall on Pujo Street. 

They held a public meeting updating everyone, who attended, about the Lake Street Project.

The project's engineer, Walt Jessen says the Lake Street Project is now 33% completed. Jessen went on to say they have "used up 33% of their labor time". These numbers suggest that the project is on schedule.

Director of Public Works, Mister Edwards, says the projected date for the project's total completion has been May 2012 but anything can change between now and then.

However, the water and sewer contractor, Blake Hines says he expects his portion of the construction to be finished by the end of next month. 

Possibly the biggest news from the meeting came from the bridge contractor. He says he expects the bridge to be completed by the middle of December 2011.

There were a few Lake Street businesses on hand who said their businesses have been suffering. The Smoke Shop convenience store on Lake Street told KPLC they are used to double the amount of customers. And a representative from Lake Street's Domino's Pizza said, while their delivery business has been okay, their drive-thru business has been down 30%.

Business owners suggested more public service announcements, letting people know they are open and ready for business.

City officials agreed to continue working on better signage to not only indicate where the detours take place but also to show that area businesses are indeed open.  Officials also agreed to move some barricades to allow more business traffic.

