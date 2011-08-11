Lake Charles police officer charged with possessing child porn

State Police says it has arrested a Lake Charles police officer and charged him with possession of child porn.

LSP says 35-year-old Benjamin Wild was arrested after pornographic material involving juveniles was found downloaded on his home computer. He was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

State police tells 7 News that Wild is employed as a Lake Charles city police officer. And that Once notified, Lake Charles City Police immediately offered assistance to State Police detectives and provided valuable support with the investigation.

