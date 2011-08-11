Prescribed Fire in Lacassine Wildlife Refuge

The Lacassine Wildlife Refuge issued a prescribed burn on the 5,000 acre Lacassine Pool area on Thursday, August 11.

The fire will help eliminate the fuel layer, or the extremely high levels of vegetation, according to Refuge Manager Richard Meyers.

"It takes down the vegetation layer and makes the pool deeper which benefits water fowl, which is the primary purpose of the pool and also the fisheries," Meyers said.

The time-frame for the burn is uncertain, according to Meyers.

"We're trying to get fire to the deeper under layer which could burn for a few more days, or burn for weeks, maybe even months," he said. "The longer it burns, the deeper the pool will get."

He said the controlled burn doesn't pose as a threat to any of the nearby communities.

"This area is pretty safe. The area around it [the pool] is all [agriculture] fields…surrounded on three sides by water," Meyers said.

The refuge is closed for the rest of the day and for the next few days, depending on the fire. Meyers said the refuge will remain closed for the next few weeks at worst case scenario.

