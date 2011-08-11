Lake Charles man arrested for attempted murder

Authorities with the Lake Charles Police Department arrested a man on Saturday after an attempted armed robbery and shooting.

Officers with the LCPD responded to the 1200 block of 3rd Avenue around 6:50 p.m. Saturday in regard to an armed robbery and shooting. During their investigation, they determined that there was an attempted armed robbery of two victims.

One of the suspects allegedly fired shots at both victims. Neither victim was injured, and officers began searching the area for the suspects.

Soon after, officers located 25-year-old Will Antonio Celestine hiding on the roof of a home on Pear Street. Celestine was reportedly identified by the victims as the suspect that initiated the attempted armed robbery and fired shots at the them.

Celestine was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center for attempted armed robbery and attempted first degree murder.

Officers continue to search for two unknown males who allegedly accompanied Celestine in a green 1996 Mercury Grand Marquis that night. If you have any information about the identity of those individuals, you are encouraged to contact the LCPD at 491-1311.

