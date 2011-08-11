Sulphur man arrested for fourth offense DWI

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

Lake Charles – On August 7 around 9:00 p.m., a Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office deputy was patrolling the area of Attakapas Street and Hwy 108 in Sulphur and conducted a stop on a car driven by Jeremy T. Johns, 35, of Sulphur, for a traffic violation.

When the deputy approached the car and spoke with Johns, he detected a strong odor of alcohol on his breath.

After performing poorly on the standard field sobriety test the deputy performed, Johns was arrested and booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged DWI 4th; and possession of alcoholic beverage in motor vehicles. Johns has three DWI charges dating back to 2004.

Judge Michael Canaday set his bond at $25,500.

CPSO Deputy Jarrod Durflinger was the arresting deputy.