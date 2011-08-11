Ruling on Cameron redistricting expected next week - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Ruling on Cameron redistricting expected next week

Judge Patricia Minaldi is expected to rule next week on the challenge brought by a Grand Lake man over the Cameron Parish Police Jury redistricting plan. The trial took place yesterday in U.S. District Court in Lake Charles.

The purpose of redistricting after the census is so each district has about the same number of people. But in Cameron Parish jurors say that's easier said than done.

Theoretically you don't want one district with 800 people and another with 1200 people. But that is what the Cameron parish plan calls for-- in large part, say jurors, because various communities are largely isolated-- separated by big areas of uninhabitable marsh.

Still, Richard Toerner filed the challenge. The way Toerner sees it, with the districts the way that they are, it's like letting 700 people tell 1100 people what to do. He says it's simply an issue of fairness. "So you basically have 777 people canceling the vote out of 1100 people. And basically you would have 400 people there that, they might as well not even show up at the polls, according to the numbers that are in place right now."

Yet from the witness stand jurors defended their redistricting plan explaining they tried not to bust up communities but to keep them intact.

Another problem jurors say is that with more equal districts jurors would have too large a geographical area to cover-- and any juror whose district crossed the river would spend big chunks of time traveling because of the ferry; and course when ferry's out even more time traveling.

Following the trial, attorney Cade Cole, who is representing the Cameron Police Jury said they feel respecting the Calcasieu River as a district boundary is reasonable because of travel difficulties and ferry outages.

Also it may be worth noting that the U.S. Justice Department has pre cleared the Cameron Parish redistricting plan.

Copyright 2011KPLC.All rights reserved

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Four tornadoes confirmed from early morning storm in Beauregard, Allen Parishes

    Four tornadoes confirmed from early morning storm in Beauregard, Allen Parishes

    Saturday, April 7 2018 8:06 PM EDT2018-04-08 00:06:06 GMT
    Storm damage near Dry Creek (Source: KPLC viewer)Storm damage near Dry Creek (Source: KPLC viewer)

    Damage has been reported by viewers around Beauregard Parish after last night's storm. Uprooted trees and structural damage have been reported around Dry Creek. Downed power lines and trees have also been reported near Bundick Lake. As of 10:30 a.m., BECi has reported 1,324 power outages in Beauregard. To view the BECi outage map, click HERE. 7News will continue to monitor the situation and update the story. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    Damage has been reported by viewers around Beauregard Parish after last night's storm. Uprooted trees and structural damage have been reported around Dry Creek. Downed power lines and trees have also been reported near Bundick Lake. As of 10:30 a.m., BECi has reported 1,324 power outages in Beauregard. To view the BECi outage map, click HERE. 7News will continue to monitor the situation and update the story. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much better on its way for Sunday and next week

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much better on its way for Sunday and next week

    Saturday, April 7 2018 6:20 PM EDT2018-04-07 22:20:33 GMT
    Cool and dry on our SundayCool and dry on our Sunday
    Cool and dry on our SundayCool and dry on our Sunday

    Tonight, it will be chilly with temperatures falling to the lower 40s. A few places north of I-10 could see the upper 30s! Even though it is April, it can still get cold. It will also be a little breezy. Winds will come out of the north 10-15 mph. A little bit of drizzle is possible, so I’m keeping a 20% chance for some rain. Sunday will likely have a few clouds around, but any rain should not be expected. Any showers around us, will remain out over the Gulf of Mexico. 

    More >>

    Tonight, it will be chilly with temperatures falling to the lower 40s. A few places north of I-10 could see the upper 30s! Even though it is April, it can still get cold. It will also be a little breezy. Winds will come out of the north 10-15 mph. A little bit of drizzle is possible, so I’m keeping a 20% chance for some rain. Sunday will likely have a few clouds around, but any rain should not be expected. Any showers around us, will remain out over the Gulf of Mexico. 

    More >>

  • Over $800,000 headed to Vinton for infrastructure improvements

    Over $800,000 headed to Vinton for infrastructure improvements

    Saturday, April 7 2018 2:40 PM EDT2018-04-07 18:40:37 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    The mayor of Vinton ends the week with good news for his town.  He received a call from Governor John Bel Edward's office telling him they were awarded over $800,000.  That money will go towards fixing the town's infrastructure.  Vinton grant application that brought Vinton Mayor Kenneth Stinson good news from our state's government.  Mayor Kenneth Stinson/Vinton "The governor's office called. He said I have some good news for Vinton and he told me and I s...

    More >>

    The mayor of Vinton ends the week with good news for his town.  He received a call from Governor John Bel Edward's office telling him they were awarded over $800,000.  That money will go towards fixing the town's infrastructure.  Vinton grant application that brought Vinton Mayor Kenneth Stinson good news from our state's government.  Mayor Kenneth Stinson/Vinton "The governor's office called. He said I have some good news for Vinton and he told me and I s...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly