The search continues for accused killer Joe Constance. It's been a little over two months since authorities say he gunned down his estranged wife Mary Duhon in her South Lake Charles home. Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso said they've followed up leads and have employed the help of the U.S. Marshall's Task Force but still have been unable to locate Constance.

"He's already murdered one person and we did not find the murder weapon so I would absolutely consider him armed and dangerous," said Mancuso.

It was Sunday June 5th, that investigators say 43-year-old Constance went into the home off Rustic View Drive and shot and killed his estranged wife with a shotgun. Sheriff Mancuso believes Constance knew what he was doing.

"Weeks leading up to this - although he may not have come out and said it - there was subtle ways he was letting people know that something was going to happen. I don't think anybody believed he was going to go to this extreme," said Mancuso.

In the hours and days that followed the murder investigators utilized every resource on the ground and in the air. Constance's truck was located not far away and for a short time authorities believed he was still in the area. Whether or not he received help in making his getaway is still unclear but Mancuso said it is possible the convicted felon did it alone.

"In other parts of this investigation knowing his abilities to run from the law and his past history he could have done it by himself," said Mancuso. "He understands the seriousness of these charges and he will probably be in jail for the rest of his life. So he has every reason to run."

Confident they will catch up with him eventually, Mancuso urged Constance to turn himself in for the sake of his family.

"I've learned one thing through being Sheriff - even the worst of criminals still have a mother and father who love them and care about them and don't want any harm to come to them. And as a father I understand that, but as a Sheriff he's got to pay for what he did. And we are not going to stop looking for him until we find him," said Mancuso.

Mancuso also reiterated anyone who assists Constance in any way will be arrested and charged as an accessory. If you know the whereabouts of Joe Constance or information that can help investigators call Crime Stoppers at 439-2222.

