Search continues for accused killer - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Search continues for accused killer

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The search continues for accused killer Joe Constance. It's been a little over two months since authorities say he gunned down his estranged wife Mary Duhon in her South Lake Charles home. Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso said they've followed up leads and have employed the help of the U.S. Marshall's Task Force but still have been unable to locate Constance.

"He's already murdered one person and we did not find the murder weapon so I would absolutely consider him armed and dangerous," said Mancuso.

It was Sunday June 5th, that investigators say 43-year-old Constance went into the home off Rustic View Drive and shot and killed his estranged wife with a shotgun. Sheriff Mancuso believes Constance knew what he was doing.

"Weeks leading up to this - although he may not have come out and said it - there was subtle ways he was letting people know that something was going to happen. I don't think anybody believed he was going to go to this extreme," said Mancuso.  

In the hours and days that followed the murder investigators utilized every resource on the ground and in the air. Constance's truck was located not far away and for a short time authorities believed he was still in the area. Whether or not he received help in making his getaway is still unclear but Mancuso said it is possible the convicted felon did it alone.

"In other parts of this investigation knowing his abilities to run from the law and his past history he could have done it by himself," said Mancuso. "He understands the seriousness of these charges and he will probably be in jail for the rest of his life. So he has every reason to run."

Confident they will catch up with him eventually, Mancuso urged Constance to turn himself in for the sake of his family.

"I've learned one thing through being Sheriff - even the worst of criminals still have a mother and father who love them and care about them and don't want any harm to come to them. And as a father I understand that, but as a Sheriff he's got to pay for what he did. And we are not going to stop looking for him until we find him," said Mancuso.

Mancuso also reiterated anyone who assists Constance in any way will be arrested and charged as an accessory. If you know the whereabouts of Joe Constance or information that can help investigators call Crime Stoppers at 439-2222.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Four tornadoes confirmed from early morning storm in Beauregard, Allen Parishes

    Four tornadoes confirmed from early morning storm in Beauregard, Allen Parishes

    Saturday, April 7 2018 8:06 PM EDT2018-04-08 00:06:06 GMT
    Storm damage near Dry Creek (Source: KPLC viewer)Storm damage near Dry Creek (Source: KPLC viewer)

    Damage has been reported by viewers around Beauregard Parish after last night's storm. Uprooted trees and structural damage have been reported around Dry Creek. Downed power lines and trees have also been reported near Bundick Lake. As of 10:30 a.m., BECi has reported 1,324 power outages in Beauregard. To view the BECi outage map, click HERE. 7News will continue to monitor the situation and update the story. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    Damage has been reported by viewers around Beauregard Parish after last night's storm. Uprooted trees and structural damage have been reported around Dry Creek. Downed power lines and trees have also been reported near Bundick Lake. As of 10:30 a.m., BECi has reported 1,324 power outages in Beauregard. To view the BECi outage map, click HERE. 7News will continue to monitor the situation and update the story. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much better on its way for Sunday and next week

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much better on its way for Sunday and next week

    Saturday, April 7 2018 6:20 PM EDT2018-04-07 22:20:33 GMT
    Cool and dry on our SundayCool and dry on our Sunday
    Cool and dry on our SundayCool and dry on our Sunday

    Tonight, it will be chilly with temperatures falling to the lower 40s. A few places north of I-10 could see the upper 30s! Even though it is April, it can still get cold. It will also be a little breezy. Winds will come out of the north 10-15 mph. A little bit of drizzle is possible, so I’m keeping a 20% chance for some rain. Sunday will likely have a few clouds around, but any rain should not be expected. Any showers around us, will remain out over the Gulf of Mexico. 

    More >>

    Tonight, it will be chilly with temperatures falling to the lower 40s. A few places north of I-10 could see the upper 30s! Even though it is April, it can still get cold. It will also be a little breezy. Winds will come out of the north 10-15 mph. A little bit of drizzle is possible, so I’m keeping a 20% chance for some rain. Sunday will likely have a few clouds around, but any rain should not be expected. Any showers around us, will remain out over the Gulf of Mexico. 

    More >>

  • Over $800,000 headed to Vinton for infrastructure improvements

    Over $800,000 headed to Vinton for infrastructure improvements

    Saturday, April 7 2018 2:40 PM EDT2018-04-07 18:40:37 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    The mayor of Vinton ends the week with good news for his town.  He received a call from Governor John Bel Edward's office telling him they were awarded over $800,000.  That money will go towards fixing the town's infrastructure.  Vinton grant application that brought Vinton Mayor Kenneth Stinson good news from our state's government.  Mayor Kenneth Stinson/Vinton "The governor's office called. He said I have some good news for Vinton and he told me and I s...

    More >>

    The mayor of Vinton ends the week with good news for his town.  He received a call from Governor John Bel Edward's office telling him they were awarded over $800,000.  That money will go towards fixing the town's infrastructure.  Vinton grant application that brought Vinton Mayor Kenneth Stinson good news from our state's government.  Mayor Kenneth Stinson/Vinton "The governor's office called. He said I have some good news for Vinton and he told me and I s...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly