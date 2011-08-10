Tigers Looking to Bring BCS Title Home

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - The last two times the BCS national
championship game was played in New Orleans, LSU won it.
The big game is coming back to the Big Easy this season, and LSU
again is among the favorites to be there.
The Tigers have 15 starters back from a squad that went 11-2
last season, along with young but proven players such as cornerback
Tryann Mathieu and running back Spencer Ware, who did not start but
made big plays in 2010.
The Tigers expect to again have one of the Southeastern
Conference's best defenses, but quarterback Jordan Jefferson will
have to improve in his senior season after LSU was last in the SEC
in passing last season. Coach Les Miles says Jefferson appears
primed to have his best season yet.
