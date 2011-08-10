Tigers Looking to Bring BCS Title Home

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - The last two times the BCS national

championship game was played in New Orleans, LSU won it.

The big game is coming back to the Big Easy this season, and LSU

again is among the favorites to be there.

The Tigers have 15 starters back from a squad that went 11-2

last season, along with young but proven players such as cornerback

Tryann Mathieu and running back Spencer Ware, who did not start but

made big plays in 2010.

The Tigers expect to again have one of the Southeastern

Conference's best defenses, but quarterback Jordan Jefferson will

have to improve in his senior season after LSU was last in the SEC

in passing last season. Coach Les Miles says Jefferson appears

primed to have his best season yet.