Authorities searching for burglary suspects

Authorities in Beauregard Parish need your help identifying two men wanted for questioning regarding a recent burglary in DeRidder.

Beauregard Crimestoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to the identity of the two men shown in the photographs.

If you have any information about the identity of either of the men, you are encouraged to call Crimestoppers at 1-800-273-1374 or 337-462.8918.

Authorities remind you that all calls are confidential.

