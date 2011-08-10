Lake Charles native accused of theft

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

Lake Charles – On April 11, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office detectives received a call from F. Miller Construction, a subsidiary of Orion Marine Group, Inc., regarding former employee Mark W. Korkowski, 53, of California - formerly of Lake Charles - stealing approximately $292,000 from the company.



During the investigation it was revealed between May 2009 and April 2011, Korkowski, who was terminated from the company on April 1, used his company-issued F. Miller Construction credit card to purchase furniture, art, a home generator, vehicles, and several other items. Korkowski shopped at several local businesses, representing himself as the owner or co-owner of F. Miller Construction then would submit fraudulent invoices for the purchases to his employer.



Korkowski also collected and kept monies totaling approximately $110,000 from scrap iron sales, which was owned by Orion Marine Group (F. Miller Construction).



During the investigation, a search was conducted at Korkowski's former residence on River Road, where numerous items purchased on the company credit card were recovered.



On June 22, Judge Michael Canaday issued a warrant for Korkowski's arrest and his information was put in NCIC.



On August 8, Korkowski reported to court in El Dorado County regarding a grand theft charge, when it was discovered he had an outstanding warrant out of Calcasieu Parish stemming from the thefts from F. Miller Construction.



Korkowski was arrested and booked into the El Dorado County Jail and is currently awaiting extradition to Calcasieu Parish where he will be booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with theft over $1,500.



Judge Michael Canaday has set his bond at $100,000.



The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office's investigations are continuing with more arrests possible.



CPSO Detective James Leubner is the lead investigator on this case.