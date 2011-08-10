DeQuincy man arrested for theft

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

Lake Charles – On July 19, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a call regarding a theft and criminal trespassing that had occurred in Vinton on July 15.

When detectives spoke with the victim, he advised them he received a call from a neighbor notifying him that a white truck was seen leaving his residence pulling a trailer with the victim's tractor on it. The victim was able to locate the white truck pulling the trailer, driven by Jeffery S. Armistead, 34, of DeQuincy, on Highway 109 in Vinton. When the victim confronted Armistead, he fled on I-10 westbound in the truck towing the tractor on the trailer.

Armistead continued to travel westbound, crossing the state line into Texas, where he stopped the truck and dropped the trailer on the side of the ride and fled again. Orange Police Department was notified and they quickly located Armistead, arresting him on an outstanding warrant for theft through Beauregard Parish.

Armistead was extradited to Beauregard Parish, and is currently awaiting extradition to Calcasieu Parish where he will be booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with theft over $1,500.

Judge David Ritchie has set his bond at $255,000.

CPSO Detective Kardel Guidry is the lead investigator on this case.