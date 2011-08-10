School Zone Reminder

The Lake Charles Police Department wants to remind drivers that schools will open soon and that motorists should be aware of school zones surrounding schools.

Officers will be handing out fliers to motorist August 11th to inform drivers about school speed zones and other details.

Officers will be at the following locations handing out the reminder fliers: T.S. Cooley, Dolby, Henry Heights, Fairview, Combre/Fondel, EDS, Oak Park Middle, and Barbe Elementary.