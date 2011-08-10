CPSB postpones vote on controversial policy - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

CPSB postpones vote on controversial policy

The board said the proposed revision was never intended to unfairly attack or target religion, rather to make sure school facilities weren't being misused by any group. The board said the proposed revision was never intended to unfairly attack or target religion, rather to make sure school facilities weren't being misused by any group.
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The Calcasieu Parish School Board is postponing a final vote on a controversial piece of legislation that's aimed at regulating the use of school facilities.

The proposed policy would actually replace the current policy, known as Policy KG, which allows most outside organizations (civic, religious, governmental, etc.) access to school facilities (when those facilities are not in use by the schools themselves) providing they pay rental fees and sign a contract.

Under the new policy, most outside organizations would only be allowed access to school facilities six times per year.

Because of this, new and small church groups, who don't have facilities of their own, believe the proposed policy unfairly targets them, since they need access to school facilities much more than six times per year.

Eleven people addressed the school board Tuesday evening, each speaking out against the proposed legislation, including Mark Stagg, pastor of Open Gate Western Heritage Church, which filed a lawsuit in federal court against the district, claiming it was kicked out of a local school it was renting while its own facilities were being constructed.

"Believe it or not banks and lending institutions don't stand in line and say ‘You're a church. We'd like to give you money,'" said Stagg. "As a matter of fact, it takes 3-5 years on average for a congregation to start and come to a place where they can secure a financial construction loan."

Stagg said his church was a few weeks away from finally moving into its own building.

The board said the proposed revision was never intended to unfairly attack or target religion, rather to make sure school facilities weren't being misused by any group.

"When we have a group of mature Christian people come before this board and pour their heart and soul, who am I to say ‘You don't get a chance?'" asked CPSB member James Karr, who said he was "not comfortable" with the proposal's current language.

Some board members called for the proposed policy's language to be cleared up so it wouldn't appear as if the district was singling out religious groups.

CPSB member Annette Ballard said she wanted input from school principals before moving forward.

CPSB member Bryan LaRocque said any time restrictions included in the proposal would tantamount to "discriminating" against religious groups.

"We're going to have a policy that someone's not going to like. That's the reality of it," said CPSB member Joe Andrepont.

Other members, frustrated with the controversy that's developed over the matter in recent weeks, said the board just needed to decide one way or the other about who can use school facilities and how often.

"My opinion is our buildings are for the education of our kids and if we really wanted to be strict with it, our buildings should be used for events that our kids are attending at the school," said CPSB member Mack Dellafosse.

"We just need to go on and make a decision, if we're going to agree to the 6 times or we're not going to agree to the 6 times," added CPSB member Clara Duhon. "That's the main thing these religious groups are talking about."

The board decided by a vote of 9 to 4 to send the matter back to staff, who will recommend changes to the proposed policy. Staff will then forward those recommendations on to a school board committee, who will then send the proposal to the full board for a final vote.

It is not clear when the board will take that vote.

To find contact information for Calcasieu Parish school board members, visit the district's website at http://www.cpsb.org/

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Four tornadoes confirmed from early morning storm in Beauregard, Allen Parishes

    Four tornadoes confirmed from early morning storm in Beauregard, Allen Parishes

    Saturday, April 7 2018 8:06 PM EDT2018-04-08 00:06:06 GMT
    Storm damage near Dry Creek (Source: KPLC viewer)Storm damage near Dry Creek (Source: KPLC viewer)

    Damage has been reported by viewers around Beauregard Parish after last night's storm. Uprooted trees and structural damage have been reported around Dry Creek. Downed power lines and trees have also been reported near Bundick Lake. As of 10:30 a.m., BECi has reported 1,324 power outages in Beauregard. To view the BECi outage map, click HERE. 7News will continue to monitor the situation and update the story. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    Damage has been reported by viewers around Beauregard Parish after last night's storm. Uprooted trees and structural damage have been reported around Dry Creek. Downed power lines and trees have also been reported near Bundick Lake. As of 10:30 a.m., BECi has reported 1,324 power outages in Beauregard. To view the BECi outage map, click HERE. 7News will continue to monitor the situation and update the story. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much better on its way for Sunday and next week

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much better on its way for Sunday and next week

    Saturday, April 7 2018 6:20 PM EDT2018-04-07 22:20:33 GMT
    Cool and dry on our SundayCool and dry on our Sunday
    Cool and dry on our SundayCool and dry on our Sunday

    Tonight, it will be chilly with temperatures falling to the lower 40s. A few places north of I-10 could see the upper 30s! Even though it is April, it can still get cold. It will also be a little breezy. Winds will come out of the north 10-15 mph. A little bit of drizzle is possible, so I’m keeping a 20% chance for some rain. Sunday will likely have a few clouds around, but any rain should not be expected. Any showers around us, will remain out over the Gulf of Mexico. 

    More >>

    Tonight, it will be chilly with temperatures falling to the lower 40s. A few places north of I-10 could see the upper 30s! Even though it is April, it can still get cold. It will also be a little breezy. Winds will come out of the north 10-15 mph. A little bit of drizzle is possible, so I’m keeping a 20% chance for some rain. Sunday will likely have a few clouds around, but any rain should not be expected. Any showers around us, will remain out over the Gulf of Mexico. 

    More >>

  • Over $800,000 headed to Vinton for infrastructure improvements

    Over $800,000 headed to Vinton for infrastructure improvements

    Saturday, April 7 2018 2:40 PM EDT2018-04-07 18:40:37 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    The mayor of Vinton ends the week with good news for his town.  He received a call from Governor John Bel Edward's office telling him they were awarded over $800,000.  That money will go towards fixing the town's infrastructure.  Vinton grant application that brought Vinton Mayor Kenneth Stinson good news from our state's government.  Mayor Kenneth Stinson/Vinton "The governor's office called. He said I have some good news for Vinton and he told me and I s...

    More >>

    The mayor of Vinton ends the week with good news for his town.  He received a call from Governor John Bel Edward's office telling him they were awarded over $800,000.  That money will go towards fixing the town's infrastructure.  Vinton grant application that brought Vinton Mayor Kenneth Stinson good news from our state's government.  Mayor Kenneth Stinson/Vinton "The governor's office called. He said I have some good news for Vinton and he told me and I s...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly