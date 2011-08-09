Mettenberger Thinks He'll Play This Year

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Transfer quarterback Zach Mettenberger

says he expects to play for LSU this season.

That doesn't mean he expects to take starter Jordan Jefferson's

job, or even backup Jarrett Lee's.

Mettenberger, who spoke to reporters on Tuesday for the first

time since transferring to LSU from junior college last winter,

says he never expected to start right away.

The sophomore says Jefferson, who despite inconsistency in the

passing game has a chance to win as many games as any quarterback

in LSU history, deserves to remain the starter.

Mettenberger says that if he plays a little this season and

starts his final two years, that's fine with him.

Coach Les Miles says Mettenberger needs time to mature, and that

Jefferson is the starter and a leader on offense.