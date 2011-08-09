Henderson Playing Under the Radar

METAIRIE, La. (AP) - Devery Henderson once again works through

the early days of Saints training camp with uncertainty surrounding

his place on the roster.

And once again, teammates are singing his praises, saying he

adds more to the team than meets the eye.

Cornerback Jabari Greer says "maybe people have misjudged

him," adding that Henderson plays an important role in the Saints

offensive being one of the NFLs best.

After a career-high 804 receiving yards and 51 catches in 2009,

Hendersons 2010 season was, statistically, one of his worst. His

13.6 yards per catch average on 34 catches and one touchdown were

his lowest since his rookie season, when he played in only one

game.

The Saints have 11 receivers in camp vying for five possible

spots on the roster.