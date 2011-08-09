Henderson Playing Under the Radar

METAIRIE, La. (AP) - Devery Henderson once again works through
the early days of Saints training camp with uncertainty surrounding
his place on the roster.
And once again, teammates are singing his praises, saying he
adds more to the team than meets the eye.
Cornerback Jabari Greer says "maybe people have misjudged
him," adding that Henderson plays an important role in the Saints
offensive being one of the NFLs best.
After a career-high 804 receiving yards and 51 catches in 2009,
Hendersons 2010 season was, statistically, one of his worst. His
13.6 yards per catch average on 34 catches and one touchdown were
his lowest since his rookie season, when he played in only one
game.
The Saints have 11 receivers in camp vying for five possible
spots on the roster.
