Jindal marks job creation milestone at Aeroframe - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Jindal marks job creation milestone at Aeroframe

The following is a news release from the Office of the Governor of Louisiana: 

LAKE CHARLES – Today, Gov. Bobby Jindal and Aeroframe Services CEO Roger Porter marked the company's rapid growth to 475 jobs in place at Chennault International Airport – surpassing a 300 new jobs milestone since the company's growth announcement last year. These new jobs exceed initial expectations for Aeroframe, which services large commercial aircraft in hangars on the Chennault field in Lake Charles.

Gov. Jindal said, "Only in Louisiana has our rapidly growing economy won us a number one ranking by Southern Business and Development magazine for last three straight years. Only in Louisiana do we have the number one worker-training program in the country and the honor of being named Business Facilities magazine's 2010 State of the Year. We are also proud to say that only in Louisiana do we have the headquarters of Aeroframe – which has now surpassed a major milestone by creating more than 300 new jobs for Louisiana workers, ahead of schedule. My number one priority is to make Louisiana the best place to create jobs and to raise a family, and we won't rest until everyone can say with confidence that only in Louisiana do we give every business all the tools they need to compete and succeed."

In February of last year, Governor Jindal joined the company to announce their expansion plans, which included the creation of 550 jobs with a combined annual payroll of slightly more than $30 million. Today, Governor Jindal said the aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul company has already hired more than 300 new workers since last year and expects to reach a total employment of 650 by early 2013, with the annual payroll increasing to nearly $36 million. The company will add 100 more jobs and nearly $6 million in additional payroll beyond initial 2010 projections.

Aeroframe's Chennault facilities represent the largest maintenance center in the U.S. for Airbus aircraft, and the Lake Charles site also services and overhauls other large commercial transport aircraft. To facilitate Aeroframe's latest expansion, the Louisiana Economic Development Corp. in March approved a $1.5 million loan guarantee that backed a $3 million line of credit to fund improvements at the Aeroframe site in Lake Charles. In addition, the company has utilized Louisiana's Quality Jobs incentive available as a five percent or six percent payroll rebate to companies who create high-wage jobs. And Aeroframe has received assistance from Louisiana FastStart™ to recruit and train new employees.

Porter, the Aeroframe president and CEO, said he was "amazed" by Louisiana FastStart's effectiveness. Needing to add 300 new workers, his team had to find smart, qualified employees quickly. FastStart met the challenge with breakneck speed, he said.

"I've never seen a government entity move so quickly to recruit and train people," Porter said. "If you need to assemble a top-notch team in a hurry, you'll find Louisiana FastStart can do it."

Business Facilities magazine last year named Louisiana FastStart as the nation's best workforce development program.

"Certainly, Southwest Louisiana offers a great array of economic development strengths – including a huge transportation asset in Chennault International Airport – but what we continue to find with employers all across Louisiana is that FastStart lives up to its name in the best possible way," said Stephen Moret, the Louisiana Economic Development secretary. LED created the FastStart program more than three years ago. "When companies look at Louisiana's business climate, pro-growth tax policies and targeted incentives, FastStart frequently creates a slam dunk in Louisiana's favor against potential company expansion sites in other states."

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Four tornadoes confirmed from early morning storm in Beauregard, Allen Parishes

    Four tornadoes confirmed from early morning storm in Beauregard, Allen Parishes

    Saturday, April 7 2018 8:06 PM EDT2018-04-08 00:06:06 GMT
    Storm damage near Dry Creek (Source: KPLC viewer)Storm damage near Dry Creek (Source: KPLC viewer)

    Damage has been reported by viewers around Beauregard Parish after last night's storm. Uprooted trees and structural damage have been reported around Dry Creek. Downed power lines and trees have also been reported near Bundick Lake. As of 10:30 a.m., BECi has reported 1,324 power outages in Beauregard. To view the BECi outage map, click HERE. 7News will continue to monitor the situation and update the story. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    Damage has been reported by viewers around Beauregard Parish after last night's storm. Uprooted trees and structural damage have been reported around Dry Creek. Downed power lines and trees have also been reported near Bundick Lake. As of 10:30 a.m., BECi has reported 1,324 power outages in Beauregard. To view the BECi outage map, click HERE. 7News will continue to monitor the situation and update the story. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much better on its way for Sunday and next week

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much better on its way for Sunday and next week

    Saturday, April 7 2018 6:20 PM EDT2018-04-07 22:20:33 GMT
    Cool and dry on our SundayCool and dry on our Sunday
    Cool and dry on our SundayCool and dry on our Sunday

    Tonight, it will be chilly with temperatures falling to the lower 40s. A few places north of I-10 could see the upper 30s! Even though it is April, it can still get cold. It will also be a little breezy. Winds will come out of the north 10-15 mph. A little bit of drizzle is possible, so I’m keeping a 20% chance for some rain. Sunday will likely have a few clouds around, but any rain should not be expected. Any showers around us, will remain out over the Gulf of Mexico. 

    More >>

    Tonight, it will be chilly with temperatures falling to the lower 40s. A few places north of I-10 could see the upper 30s! Even though it is April, it can still get cold. It will also be a little breezy. Winds will come out of the north 10-15 mph. A little bit of drizzle is possible, so I’m keeping a 20% chance for some rain. Sunday will likely have a few clouds around, but any rain should not be expected. Any showers around us, will remain out over the Gulf of Mexico. 

    More >>

  • Over $800,000 headed to Vinton for infrastructure improvements

    Over $800,000 headed to Vinton for infrastructure improvements

    Saturday, April 7 2018 2:40 PM EDT2018-04-07 18:40:37 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    The mayor of Vinton ends the week with good news for his town.  He received a call from Governor John Bel Edward's office telling him they were awarded over $800,000.  That money will go towards fixing the town's infrastructure.  Vinton grant application that brought Vinton Mayor Kenneth Stinson good news from our state's government.  Mayor Kenneth Stinson/Vinton "The governor's office called. He said I have some good news for Vinton and he told me and I s...

    More >>

    The mayor of Vinton ends the week with good news for his town.  He received a call from Governor John Bel Edward's office telling him they were awarded over $800,000.  That money will go towards fixing the town's infrastructure.  Vinton grant application that brought Vinton Mayor Kenneth Stinson good news from our state's government.  Mayor Kenneth Stinson/Vinton "The governor's office called. He said I have some good news for Vinton and he told me and I s...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly