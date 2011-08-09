Water issue fixed in Jeff Davis

The Jeff Davis Water & Sewer Commission #1 located in Thornwell says their electrical problems are fixed.

Resident in Lacassine, Roanoke, Bell City, Hayes, rural areas of Jennings and Lake Arthur no longer need to conserve water.

All schools in Jeff Davis Parish are opening today, and the parish superintendent says there will be no problems for returning students.

