Lake Charles man accused of cutting wires, slashing tires

Authorities in Calcasieu Parish arrested a Lake Charles man after he allegedly admitted to cutting the wire on the air conditioner at the home of an acquaintance. He is also accused of cutting the man's tires.

Deputies were called to the victim's home on July 29 to investigate a report of property damage.

When they arrived, deputies spoke with the victim who told them someone had cut the tires on his pickup truck and pulled the breaker and cut the wire on his home air conditioner.

The victim revealed that 31-year-old Anthony R. Bernard - an acquaintance - had been staying at his home for a few days before the incident, but he had asked him to leave.

Bernard was questioned and officials say he admitted to cutting the tires and cutting the wire to the air conditioner. He was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and was charged with two counts of simple criminal damage to property.

A judge set his bond at $50,000.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.