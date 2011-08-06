Second Annual Black Rodeo kicks off in LC

The Second Annual Lake Charles Black Rodeo kicked off at the Civic Center on Saturday, August 6 at 8 p.m.

Cowboys and rodeo goers came out to the Civic Center early in the afternoon to tailgate before the big night. Especially one Lake Charles native Norris Pete. His family and friends claim him as the oldest cowboy in the community.

"He's a legend. He's a black legend of Lake Charles," Charles Ned from Lake Charles said of the 78-year-old cowboy. "He is one of the ones that started everybody off."

Pete trains young cowboys how to rope calves and the skills they need for rodeo participation. He has his own roping pit and everybody who wants to learn goes to him, Ned said.

"I'm the one who taught a bunch of them guys how to rope calves," Pete said.

Pete's nephew John Bushnell said he learned all that he knows from his uncle in his uncle's backyard. Bushnell said going to the rodeos is something of a tradition.

"We have a good time. We all enjoy being around one another because we don't always get to see one another on a day-to-day basis," Bushnell said.

Bushnell also said the rodeos define who they are.

"This is a part of us. This is what we love and this is what we do."

