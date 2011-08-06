Washington Marion Magnet High School prepares for future student - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Washington Marion Magnet High School prepares for future students

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Washington Marion Magnet High School's Indian Pride Day, August 6th, 2011. Principal Robert Pete says, "We're here to involve the parents with the kids to inform them of everything that's going on at Washington Marion. We are discussing all of the state requirements the school has, as far as testing."

Principal Pete along with Assistant Principal Shelton were discussing the school's bright future and the phasing out of LEAP tests into what is called EOC - End of Course Test. Pete says that the new way of testing will reflect a more accurate understanding of how well a student understands a particular subject.  The old way of testing may have tested a student a year or two after having taken a particular course. And this EOC method is working well says Pete, "We did well. We did well in our English scores and did well in our math scores. We are going to add two more tests this year. So for us at Washington Marion, we believe the EOC is a good way of testing for us."

Some students were on hand trying to encourage members to join their high school clubs.  Members of Washington Marion's Jukebox Band, Danielle Henderson, Odyessee Gibson and Michael Guillory were encouraging students to join up. Gibson was very enthusiastic when asked about band saying, "Band is a very exciting and interesting organization. We battle other bands and we have rivals in every city. We even go on a lot of trips and the bus rides are very fun."

Washington Marion Magnet High School is considered a Comprehensive High School with different programs and different tracks.  For more on the uncut interview from Principal Robert Pete, click on the WEB EXTRAS link. (In his interview he speaks about TOPS, LEAP, EOC and Washington Marion's different academic tracks.)

