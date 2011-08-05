Lake Charles couple arrested for cruelty to juveniles

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

Lake Charles – On August 3, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to the home of Courtney H. Chesson, 23, and Ivy J. Gary, Jr., 22, both of Lake Charles, after receiving a complaint regarding the living conditions of the house.

When deputies arrived they discovered a 2 year old boy and a 3 year old girl were living in the house under extremely foul living conditions. Deputies observed dog feces and roaches throughout the home, and also found a .22 rifle on the closet floor in the bathroom where the children had access. Deputies also discovered an area in the bedroom where the exterior wall was not complete.

Chesson and Gary were arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with cruelty to a juvenile.

The children were removed from the home by the Department of Children & Family Services.

Judge Wilford Carter set Chesson's bond at $2,000; and Judge David Ritchie set Gary's bond at $2,500.

CPSO Detective Michael Primeaux is the lead investigator on this case.