Sulphur couple arrested for cruelty to juveniles - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Sulphur couple arrested for cruelty to juveniles

Quintin Lejeune (Source: Sulphur PD) Quintin Lejeune (Source: Sulphur PD)
Holly Price (Source: Sulphur PD) Holly Price (Source: Sulphur PD)

The following is a news release from the Sulphur Police Department:

According to Provisional Police Chief Mel Estess, Sulphur Police arrested two subjects in a disturbing child abuse investigation. 

On Tuesday, July 26th 2011, Sulphur Police Officers were called to the Pediatric Center in Sulphur for an investigation into allegations of severe child abuse involving two children, ages 18 months and 3 years old. Officers arrived to find that both children had been severely beaten and suffered numerous bruises and contusions and had sustained serious head trauma.  Both children were admitted into Women & Children's Hospital in Lake Charles where they underwent further testing and treatment. 

The investigation led to the arrest of the children's mother, Holly Price, 20, and her boyfriend, Quintin Lejeune, 23, both of Sulphur.  Sulphur Police alleged that Lejeune admitted to causing the children's injuries.  Lejeune has been booked on two counts of Cruelty to Juveniles and one count of 2nd Degree Cruelty to Juveniles. 

Price was arrested and charged with two counts of Cruelty to Juveniles after the investigation revealed that upon learning that her children were seriously injured, she waited three days before seeking medical attention for her children.  It is alleged that Price even then only sought medical attention after being threatened by a family member.  Lejeune remains jailed on a $750,000 bond while Price is being held on a $200,000 bond per Judge David Richie. 

Provisional Chief of Police, Mel Estess would like to thank the Calcasieu Parish Coroner's Office, the Severe Child Abuse Team at the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney's Office, the Louisiana Department of Children & Family Services, the staff of Women & Children's Hospital and the United States Secret Service.  Estess states that it was the combined effort and teamwork involving all of these agencies that enabled Detective Lane Matte and the Sulphur Police Detectives to bring this case to a quick resolution.  Both children remain in State custody.

If you have any information concerning these crimes or any other criminal acts, please call 337-527-4550, or Crime Stoppers 337-439-2222. You may remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward.

