Remains identified as Merryville man, arrest made - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Remains identified as Merryville man, arrest made

Derrick Lyndon Rodriguez (Source: Newton County Sheriff's Office) Derrick Lyndon Rodriguez (Source: Newton County Sheriff's Office)
NEWTON COUNTY, TX (KPLC) -

It was the remains of Jerry Keel that were found just across the Texas line. That word came this morning. And there's an arrest in the murder of the Merryville man missing for about a month.

Jerry Keel's own nephew Derrick Lyndon Rodriguez has been arrested and is in jail in Newton County, Texas. Authorities say Rodriguez confessed yet his relatives say they don't believe he did the crime.

It was Wednesday when human remains were found in these woods west of the Sabine River in Newton County-- 27 year old Rodriguez had led authorities to the area after allegedly confessing to his aunt that he had killed his uncle-- Jerry Keel. Keel's wallet was found among the remains allowing authorities to conclude it was keel--the man who had been missing from merryville for a month--they also found the remains of his loyal dog alongside him.

Sheriff Joe Walker confirmed this morning that Rodriguez is in jail in Newton County being held for murder. "I asked him. Where did you kill him? Say Texas or Louisiana. Pick one. And he said, 'it all happened here.' He didn't say Texas or Louisiana. He said it all happened here. There's the body. Or should I say, there's the skeleton. So, it all happened here. It became my baby then."

Keel's grieving sister Evelyn Nelson and niece Sherry Barnard are also Rodriguez' grandmother and mother. They do not believe that Rodriguez killed his uncle. Evelyn Nelson is Keel's sister and Rodriguez' grandmother:  About Rodriguez she says, " I just don't think he'd do that." Reporter: "So what do you think happened to Jerry?"  Says Evelyn, "I really don't know."

Sherry Barnard is Rodriguez' mother and Keel's niece.  "Derrick is my son, Jerry is my uncle. And I don't think Derrick would have done this because Derrick is a loving, kind hearted person. He's give you the shirt off his back. I know Derrick. Derrick would not have done this and people don't need to be condemning him."

Barnard wonders if perhaps Keel picked up a hitchhiker, but for now Rodriguez remains in jail with bond set at a half million dollars.

Keel's remains have not yet been released back to the family so they've not yet scheduled the funeral.

Sheriff Walker in Newton County did applaud efforts of Merryville Police who he says put in 800 man hours in their search for Jerry Keel.

Keel was reported missing on July 16. His dog and truck were also missing from his home. His truck was found in Jasper, Texas on July 28.

We'll have more on this story on later editions of 7News.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Four tornadoes confirmed from early morning storm in Beauregard, Allen Parishes

    Four tornadoes confirmed from early morning storm in Beauregard, Allen Parishes

    Saturday, April 7 2018 8:06 PM EDT2018-04-08 00:06:06 GMT
    Storm damage near Dry Creek (Source: KPLC viewer)Storm damage near Dry Creek (Source: KPLC viewer)

    Damage has been reported by viewers around Beauregard Parish after last night's storm. Uprooted trees and structural damage have been reported around Dry Creek. Downed power lines and trees have also been reported near Bundick Lake. As of 10:30 a.m., BECi has reported 1,324 power outages in Beauregard. To view the BECi outage map, click HERE. 7News will continue to monitor the situation and update the story. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    Damage has been reported by viewers around Beauregard Parish after last night's storm. Uprooted trees and structural damage have been reported around Dry Creek. Downed power lines and trees have also been reported near Bundick Lake. As of 10:30 a.m., BECi has reported 1,324 power outages in Beauregard. To view the BECi outage map, click HERE. 7News will continue to monitor the situation and update the story. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much better on its way for Sunday and next week

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much better on its way for Sunday and next week

    Saturday, April 7 2018 6:20 PM EDT2018-04-07 22:20:33 GMT
    Cool and dry on our SundayCool and dry on our Sunday
    Cool and dry on our SundayCool and dry on our Sunday

    Tonight, it will be chilly with temperatures falling to the lower 40s. A few places north of I-10 could see the upper 30s! Even though it is April, it can still get cold. It will also be a little breezy. Winds will come out of the north 10-15 mph. A little bit of drizzle is possible, so I’m keeping a 20% chance for some rain. Sunday will likely have a few clouds around, but any rain should not be expected. Any showers around us, will remain out over the Gulf of Mexico. 

    More >>

    Tonight, it will be chilly with temperatures falling to the lower 40s. A few places north of I-10 could see the upper 30s! Even though it is April, it can still get cold. It will also be a little breezy. Winds will come out of the north 10-15 mph. A little bit of drizzle is possible, so I’m keeping a 20% chance for some rain. Sunday will likely have a few clouds around, but any rain should not be expected. Any showers around us, will remain out over the Gulf of Mexico. 

    More >>

  • Over $800,000 headed to Vinton for infrastructure improvements

    Over $800,000 headed to Vinton for infrastructure improvements

    Saturday, April 7 2018 2:40 PM EDT2018-04-07 18:40:37 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    The mayor of Vinton ends the week with good news for his town.  He received a call from Governor John Bel Edward's office telling him they were awarded over $800,000.  That money will go towards fixing the town's infrastructure.  Vinton grant application that brought Vinton Mayor Kenneth Stinson good news from our state's government.  Mayor Kenneth Stinson/Vinton "The governor's office called. He said I have some good news for Vinton and he told me and I s...

    More >>

    The mayor of Vinton ends the week with good news for his town.  He received a call from Governor John Bel Edward's office telling him they were awarded over $800,000.  That money will go towards fixing the town's infrastructure.  Vinton grant application that brought Vinton Mayor Kenneth Stinson good news from our state's government.  Mayor Kenneth Stinson/Vinton "The governor's office called. He said I have some good news for Vinton and he told me and I s...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly