STUDY: Small text and screens on mobile devices cause eye strain

A new study found that small screens and small print on mobile devices can cause eye strain and optometrists may have to prescribe specially to fix these issues. With over three quarters of America plugged into the Internet and 90% of computer users experiencing eye strain, mobile devices brings a whole new wave of possible problems.

"We spend a lot of time on computers. We're computerized all day long sometimes go home with a little bit of eye strain," admitted Dr. Jeffrey Hankin, optometrist at The Eye Clinic.

A study featured in the July issue of Optometrist and Vision Science recommends eye doctors adapt to the changing technology by adjusting prescriptions to accommodate small text and shorter reading distances.

"Especially low far-sighted people those are the people that typically don't wear glasses for distance until they hit their forties. Those people will get some eye strain as they use their eyes more and more on a smart phone especially very close," explained Dr. Hankin.

He said many people are pulling their mobile devices four inches closer than normal reading distance and it could cause strain after prolonged use.

"It's almost a headache across the front of your eyes. They just feel tired maybe a little trouble focusing. Sometimes your blink rate will slow down and you'll get that dry eye kind of feeling. If you're really having a bad day you can get that thin cry watery tear," said Dr. Hankin.

He explained we are born with perfect focus that deteriorates as we age, but young people today may not be off the hook.

"They spend a lot of time studying and computers are part of every classroom everything's visual these days testing computers television so even people in their teens and twenties can get eye strain," said Dr. Hankin.

He recommends increasing the font size on devices and computer screens and holding mobile devices at least 16 inches away to help your eyes focus.

