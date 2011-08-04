Trash to Treasure

Recycling trash turning it to treasure is something some Southwest Louisiana locals are taking part of.

Shop Eighty-One owner Pierre Fontenot takes old doors, window frames and other parts of old homes and turns the pieces into creative home decorations.

"If it has some kind of shape, some kind of something…if its got a possibility to be used as something else, I'll hold it and the idea will come later," Fontenot said.

Fontenot said he considers this a hobby that he developed as a young boy.

"Of all the stories that go in and out of your ears when you're a kid…one of the ones that stuck with me was not to waste stuff," he said.

He said recycling the old doors and windows lets his creativity shine and making something out of nothing is fun.

"Creativity is problem solving and it's formed when you don't have an option. You have to make do with what's around you."

He's not the only one recycling as a hobby. Sheri Brock from Sulphur started recycling old t-shirts, turning them into more fashionable clothing by adding embellishments. She said it was a way to cope with her son's death last year.

"It was a way to get busy and do something, instead of sitting around and being sad," Brock said.

Brock also feels like she's doing her part to making the world a cleaner place.

"I have two grandchildren which makes me think more about recycling," she said. "I want them to have a clean place to live when they get older."

All rights reserved. KPLC 2011.