Jennings Police arrest 2 for forging iPad deliveries

Jennings Police have arrested two in connection with what they say were forged iPad deliveries.

During the last two months, detectives say they discovered Michael Wright, a contracted Fed-Ex driver, to be forging signatures on the documents from iPad deliveries and then selling those iPads to businessman Shannon Guillory for $200 apiece.

The total amount of iPads stolen was 14. Thirteen of those iPads were sold to Guillory and one was given away. Six of the stolen iPads have been recovered.

Michael Wright, 33, from Moss Bluff, has been a contract deliver for two years. He was charged with 20 felony counts, including 14 counts of theft over $500 and 6 counts of forgery.

Shannon Guillory, 31, from Lake Arthur, was charged with 13 counts of illegal possession of stolen things. On Wednesday night Guillory bonded out of jail on $25,000 bond.

