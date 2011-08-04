Reid: Compromise in hand to reopen FAA

WASHINGTON (AP) - Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid says there is bipartisan compromise to end the partial shutdown of the Federal Aviation Administration that has left 74,000 transportation and construction workers idled.

In a statement Thursday, the majority leader did not specify details. But other officials say they expect the Senate to accept a House-passed bill as early as Friday.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity, saying the precise terms remain confidential.

