Kragthorpe diagnosed with Parkinson's, stepping down as OC

LSU head coach Les Miles has confirmed that Steve Kragthorpe will be stepping down as offensive coordinator because of a diagnosis of Parkinson's disease.

Greg Studrawa will be the new offensive coordinator.

Kragthorpe will remain on staff as the quarterbacks coach, however, Studrawa will call the plays.

Kragthorpe commented on the situation by saying "I hope for the next 8 to 12 years I can still be here coaching the QBs. At this point, it is best for me to only coach the QBs."

