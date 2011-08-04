Group doesn't make offer on old Harrah's property

It appears as though the old Harrah's Hotel will be demolished. Last week the Windstar Hospitality Group expressed interest to renovate the hotel and parking garage and also put a seafood restaurant on the lakefront. The city was already in talks to tear it down and said they needed a firm offer by Wednesday night.

"My understanding is that they have advised they are not in a position to do that at this time so I think it would be appropriate to delete the item from the agenda," said Lake Charles Mayor Randy Roach.

The city will now be in contact with Pinnacle to tear down the old hotel at their expense, but to keep the parking garage for future use.

