Welsh residents pack public meeting on crime

WELSH,LA (KPLC)- More than hundred Welsh residents crammed into the town's community center Wednesday night for a public meeting on the recent wave of violent crime.

Residents called on law enforcement to do more to stem the flow of violent crimes that includes two unsolved murders. State Police is already assisting the Welsh Police Department and the town council has approved expanding the police department.

Police Chief Tommy Chaisson says he was glad the meeting was held because he wanted to hear the concerns of the citizens. He says he will act on those concerns.

