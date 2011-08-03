USDA announces recall of 36M lbs of ground turkey

By MARY CLARE JALONICK

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Agriculture Department says meat giant Cargill is recalling 36 million pounds of ground turkey linked to a death in California and at least 76 other salmonella illnesses.

Illnesses in the outbreak date back to March and have been reported in 26 states coast to coast.

Government officials say that even contaminated ground turkey is safe to eat if it is cooked to 165 degrees and handled properly before cooking.

