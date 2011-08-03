Man accused of hitting elderly family member

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

Lake Charles – On July 29, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office detectives were dispatched to a motel in Vinton regarding a battery on an elderly man.

The investigation revealed Justin M. Barber, 24, of Vinton, struck an 80-year-old family member in the face.

Further investigation by detectives also revealed Barber and his live-in girlfriend, Erica N. Marks, 23, smoked marijuana in the presence of their 13-month-old son on numerous occasions.

Barber and Marks were arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with cruelty to a juvenile. Barber has an additional charge of simple battery of the infirmed.

Judge Wilford Carter set Barber's bond at $3,000; and Judge Clayton Davis set Marks' bond at $1,500.

CPSO Detective Michael Primeaux is the lead investigator on this case.