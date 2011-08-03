Jeff Davis bridge closing Monday for construction

The following is a traffic news release from Jeff Davis Parish:

The bridge on US 90, mile point 62.86 in Jeff Davis Parish located 1.67 miles west of La 26 (Jennings), will be closed starting Monday August 8, 2011 for approximately four (4) weeks. The bridge is being closed for full bridge replacement.

Traffic will be detoured via LA 395, I-10 and La 26 during this time.