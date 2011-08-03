Suspect wearing 3D glasses robs DeRidder motel

Authorities in DeRidder are searching for an armed suspect who robbed a motel late Tuesday night.

DeRidder Police were called to the motel at 1213 North Pine Street late Tuesday night.

The clerk told police she had been robbed at gunpoint by a young black male, around 5'10 to 6 feet tall with a thin build, wearing dark clothing and a dark flat-billed baseball cap with a red letter "C" on the front of the cap. He was also wearing 3D glasses - the kind you would wear at the movies.

The suspect fled on foot from the motel with an undetermined amount of cash. The clerk was not injured in the incident.

Authorities searched the area, but were unable to locate the suspect.

If you have information on this case, you're asked to call Detective John Davis with DeRidder Police at 337-462-8911 or Beauregard Crimestoppers.

