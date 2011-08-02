Lake Area celebrates National Night Out Against Crime - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Area celebrates National Night Out Against Crime

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The Lake Area took part in National Night Out Against Crime. The event started back in 1984 and has since grown to include more than 15,500 communities across the globe. The goal is to create a partnership between law enforcement and the community.

"At any given time I might at max have 16 to 17 officers on the street, but there is 73,000 citizens. They are our eyes and ears," said Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon.

According to Dixon overall crime last year compared to 2009 was down 15%. Dixon said the number one concern this National Night Out is property crimes. He said burglaries are slightly up but that's expected in the summer months.

"We need the community's help, we need their trust and we need their partnership," said Dixon.

For everything the community can't see, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office relies on high-tech equipment to protect and serve. On hand at Prien Lake Park was their robot they use during standoffs and bomb threats. It's operated from their Mobile Command Center and is equipped with cameras, arms and wheels to move around.

"The cameras on the robot can be outfitted to monitor at the command center where they have bomb technicians who can get an actual look at what devices look like before they just decide if they are going to put in something and detonate it," said Commander Eric Authement. "It comes in handy because you don't have to send in an officer in a potentially dangerous situation." 

Over to West-Cal Arena - the City of Sulphur really knows how to get the party started. On hand was a band, vendors and the equipment the officers and emergency responders use everyday.

Savanah Goodner and her brother Rhett toured the ambulance.

"It's very technical you have to know what you're doing with everything. There are a lot of buttons," said Savanah.

"It's really fun, because you can like if you haven't been in an ambulance you can go in there and get your heart rate tested and stuff," said Rhett.  

Sulphur Police Chief Mel Estess estimates more than 1,000 people came through Tuesday night. Estess said the support is sending a strong message to the criminal element.

"It's awesome. Hundreds of citizens are coming out and that is key getting citizens to come out with recognition of the crime. And if crime is on their mind - get it out of town," said Estess.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Four tornadoes confirmed from early morning storm in Beauregard, Allen Parishes

    Four tornadoes confirmed from early morning storm in Beauregard, Allen Parishes

    Saturday, April 7 2018 8:06 PM EDT2018-04-08 00:06:06 GMT
    Storm damage near Dry Creek (Source: KPLC viewer)Storm damage near Dry Creek (Source: KPLC viewer)

    Damage has been reported by viewers around Beauregard Parish after last night's storm. Uprooted trees and structural damage have been reported around Dry Creek. Downed power lines and trees have also been reported near Bundick Lake. As of 10:30 a.m., BECi has reported 1,324 power outages in Beauregard. To view the BECi outage map, click HERE. 7News will continue to monitor the situation and update the story. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    Damage has been reported by viewers around Beauregard Parish after last night's storm. Uprooted trees and structural damage have been reported around Dry Creek. Downed power lines and trees have also been reported near Bundick Lake. As of 10:30 a.m., BECi has reported 1,324 power outages in Beauregard. To view the BECi outage map, click HERE. 7News will continue to monitor the situation and update the story. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much better on its way for Sunday and next week

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much better on its way for Sunday and next week

    Saturday, April 7 2018 6:20 PM EDT2018-04-07 22:20:33 GMT
    Cool and dry on our SundayCool and dry on our Sunday
    Cool and dry on our SundayCool and dry on our Sunday

    Tonight, it will be chilly with temperatures falling to the lower 40s. A few places north of I-10 could see the upper 30s! Even though it is April, it can still get cold. It will also be a little breezy. Winds will come out of the north 10-15 mph. A little bit of drizzle is possible, so I’m keeping a 20% chance for some rain. Sunday will likely have a few clouds around, but any rain should not be expected. Any showers around us, will remain out over the Gulf of Mexico. 

    More >>

    Tonight, it will be chilly with temperatures falling to the lower 40s. A few places north of I-10 could see the upper 30s! Even though it is April, it can still get cold. It will also be a little breezy. Winds will come out of the north 10-15 mph. A little bit of drizzle is possible, so I’m keeping a 20% chance for some rain. Sunday will likely have a few clouds around, but any rain should not be expected. Any showers around us, will remain out over the Gulf of Mexico. 

    More >>

  • Over $800,000 headed to Vinton for infrastructure improvements

    Over $800,000 headed to Vinton for infrastructure improvements

    Saturday, April 7 2018 2:40 PM EDT2018-04-07 18:40:37 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    The mayor of Vinton ends the week with good news for his town.  He received a call from Governor John Bel Edward's office telling him they were awarded over $800,000.  That money will go towards fixing the town's infrastructure.  Vinton grant application that brought Vinton Mayor Kenneth Stinson good news from our state's government.  Mayor Kenneth Stinson/Vinton "The governor's office called. He said I have some good news for Vinton and he told me and I s...

    More >>

    The mayor of Vinton ends the week with good news for his town.  He received a call from Governor John Bel Edward's office telling him they were awarded over $800,000.  That money will go towards fixing the town's infrastructure.  Vinton grant application that brought Vinton Mayor Kenneth Stinson good news from our state's government.  Mayor Kenneth Stinson/Vinton "The governor's office called. He said I have some good news for Vinton and he told me and I s...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly