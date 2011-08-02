Anemic Astros Stumble

HOUSTON (AP) - Edgar Renteria hit a grand slam in Cincinnati's

five-run fifth inning and Homer Bailey pitched eight solid innings

to lead the Reds to a 5-1 win over the Houston Astros on Tuesday

night.

Chris Heisey and Ramon Hernandez sparked Cincinnati's big inning

with consecutive doubles, making it 1-0. Wandy Rodriguez (7-8)

walked Bailey and Drew Stubbs with one out to set up Renteria's

ninth career grand slam, which landed in the Crawford Boxes in left

field.

Bailey (6-5) allowed one run and five hits to bounce back from a

terrible start against the New York Mets, when he surrendered a

career-high nine earned runs and 12 hits in four-plus innings.

Aroldis Chapman got the last three outs for Cincinnati.