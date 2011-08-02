Anemic Astros Stumble

HOUSTON (AP) - Edgar Renteria hit a grand slam in Cincinnati's
five-run fifth inning and Homer Bailey pitched eight solid innings
to lead the Reds to a 5-1 win over the Houston Astros on Tuesday
night.
Chris Heisey and Ramon Hernandez sparked Cincinnati's big inning
with consecutive doubles, making it 1-0. Wandy Rodriguez (7-8)
walked Bailey and Drew Stubbs with one out to set up Renteria's
ninth career grand slam, which landed in the Crawford Boxes in left
field.
Bailey (6-5) allowed one run and five hits to bounce back from a
terrible start against the New York Mets, when he surrendered a
career-high nine earned runs and 12 hits in four-plus innings.
Aroldis Chapman got the last three outs for Cincinnati.
320 Division Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601/70602
(337) 439-9071
bcourtney@kplctv.com
(337) 439-9071 ext. 507EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.