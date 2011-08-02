Back-to-school shots

The McNeese State University College of Nursing Immunization Clinic provided free vaccinations for children between the ages of 6 weeks and 18 years old.

The clinic is funded by a grant through the Children's Miracle Network and the vaccines are provided by the state through the Vaccines For Children Program.

Clinic Coordinator Wendy Levens said the required vaccines are diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis, but whether the child needs these shots depends on his or her age.

Levens also said that meningitis is a required shot that most kids will have to get.

"They had to move down the age groups, so 11 and 12 year olds are getting that shot [meningococcal vaccine] and possibly eventually smaller children also," Levens said.

Levens said it's important for parents to get updated on their shots as well. However, the clinic doesn't provide free immunization shots to adults.

The clinic is open once every month from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. for vaccines, except for the months of January, June and July.

