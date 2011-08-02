CPSO arrest Moss Bluff man for 4th offense DWI

The following is a news release from Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

Lake Charles (KPLC) – On July 29 around 7:00 p.m., Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to a store parking lot on Hwy 171 N in reference to a complainant who had followed a possible drunk driver who was swerving all over the road.



Upon arrival the deputy found the driver of the car, Ronnie J. Romero, 49, of Moss Bluff, parked in his car with the car keys in his hand.



When the deputy approached the car and spoke with Romero, she detected his speech to be very slow, slurred and incoherent, and he appeared very unsteady on his feet.



After performing poorly on the standard field sobriety test, Romero was arrested and booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged DWI 4th; and driving under suspension.



Judge Clayton Davis set his bond at $27,000.