State Police investigate 3 vehicle crash on I-10 near Sulphur

SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police and Sulphur Police are working a 3 vehicle wreck on Interstate 10 westbound near mile marker 18. That's just outside of Sulphur. A wrecker cleared the scene sometime after 2:30 a.m.

The crash happened around 1:30 Tuesday morning. Troopers say a vehicle pulled over to far right lane, stopped and turned off it's lights. It was then rear ended by the 18-wheeler, and they struck a 3rd vehicle.

Investigators say several people are being treated for minor injuries.