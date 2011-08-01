Sulphur man arrested for burglary, theft at casino hotel

Deputies with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a former employee of a local casino hotel after they determined he stole items from one of the rooms.

On July 29, deputies were called to the casino hotel after a guest reported a laptop computer and other items missing from their room. When they arrived, they reviewed video surveillance that captured a man entering the room and stealing the items.

The man was allegedly identified as 24-year-old Joshua P. Lewis of Sulphur. Lewis was a former employee at the casino hotel. He was reportedly terminated from that job on July 28.

Deputies located Lewis at his home in Sulphur. He reportedly confirmed entering the hotel room and stealing the items.

When authorities searched his residence, they recovered the stolen items and also recovered several key cards belonging to the hotel.

Lewis was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and was charged with simple burglary, theft over $1,500, theft under $1,500 and trespassing.

His bond was set at $102,500.

Authorities say the stolen items were recovered and returned to the owners.

