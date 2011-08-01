Sulphur Police investigating armed robbery at drug store - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Sulphur Police investigating armed robbery at drug store

SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) -

Officials with the Sulphur Police Department say a man armed with a hatchet who robbed a drug store on Monday has been arrested and booked on armed robbery charges.

36-year-old Bryan Smith of Sulphur was arrested and booked on armed robbery charges Monday afternoon.

Officials with Sulphur Police Department say Smith entered Paragon Drug Store acting like a repair man. The owner of the store, Ruth Guidry, said she wasn't surprised when he came in because they always need things fixed.

"He came in the store and said is this the door your need repaired. I said you're six months late we already fixed that door, but you can go in the back and check the toilet we need fixed," said Guidry.

Guidry said when Smith came out of the bathroom he pulled a hatchet from his backpack and demanded she give him everything she had.

"I told him I didn't have anything, "said Guidry. "To be quiet honest at first he wasn't that convincing. When he said give me everything - I almost thought maybe he really was still the repair man. Then I saw the hatchet."

Guidry said his demands quickly changed to money and drugs. While the pharmacist complied with his demands Guidry tried to call for help but the suspect took the phone from her hand.

"I went for the second phone and he did the same thing and told me to get down on the floor and I said I can't," recalled Guidry. "Then he made the pharmacist unlock the cabinet and give him some drugs. At that point I ran out the store and yelled for help."

The suspect left with an undetermined amount of drugs and fled in a beige car.

Police located what they believe is the car at 219 North Claiborne Street.

"When police arrived they saw a man run inside the house. They brought him for questioning and he was arrested," said Sulphur Police Chief Mel Estess.

After more than 120 years of service, Paragon Drug Store is set to close their doors on August 11, 2011. Guidry said she's glad no one was hurt.

"Everything turned out okay. The police arrived very fast and I appreciate that," said Guidry.

