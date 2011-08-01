Calcasieu Parish announces sewer inspection program

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury:

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury will be initiating a three-year program throughout all unincorporated areas of the Parish to inspect approximately 33,000 individual home mechanical sewer systems.

Public health is the primary purpose for enacting this multi-year, comprehensive program. According to the Louisiana Department of Health & Hospitals, residents could be putting their family's health at risk if malfunctioning units are discharging improperly treated wastewater. The inspection program is made possible by a grant from the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, and will be the first program of its kind in Louisiana.

The Division of Planning and Development will lead the effort with a team of certified Code Enforcement Officers. If a home mechanical sewer system is not functioning properly, the owner of the property will be required to take action to correct any deficiencies.

Officials indicate there will be a brief public awareness and education campaign performed for the next 6-8 weeks, and then shortly thereafter the inspection process will begin. Wards 1, 3 and 4 will be inspected first. Residents will receive a notice in the mail shortly before Code Enforcement Officers begin inspecting their area.

A special section has been made available on the Police Jury's website- www.cppj.net - for residents seeking additional information regarding this program. Additionally, a hotline phone number will also be available once the program commences, and will be placed in the notice letter sent out to residents.