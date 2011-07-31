Six months since Dry Creek Fire, investigation ongoing - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Six months since Dry Creek Fire, investigation ongoing

DRY CREEK, LA (KPLC) -

It's been nearly six months since a fire in Dry Creek, where a mother and her two daughters were found dead inside. The investigation into the fire is still ongoing, but the husband and father of the victim's is speaking publicly for the first time about his loss and the community that helped get him through this difficult time.

"I remember the call that morning of February 2nd. It was a call that changed my entire world," said Scott Kreuzberger. "I was working offshore and it took me five hours to get here. When I saw the house and reality set in of what had happened." 

Scott's wife Patricia, 30, and his two daughters Mya, 10, and Nichole, 5, were all found dead inside. 

"At first I took it day by day. I had a lot of support from family and friends. Plus, the community of Dry Creek have been great, especially my church family. They all rallied around us and let me know they were there for me and my son," said Kreuzberger.

Kreuzberger recalled talking with his daughters and wife the day before the fire around 3:30 p.m.

"My youngest daughter got on the phone. She was like - daddy I'm ready for you to come. My oldest daughter said the same thing. My wife told me she was ready to see me tomorrow because that was the day I was supposed to come home," said Kreuzberger.

Kreuzberger said his 10-year-old son was a special school for autistic children at the time of the fire. He said it's been hard for him to understand, but that he is coping well.

"He is doing fine. We both have good days and bad days. He was angry at first because he didn't understand what happened," said Kreuzberger. "Some days I wake up and have to remind myself what happened. I'll hear the bus coming up the street and expect to see the girls running off. It's hard to deal with because everywhere I look I'm reminded of my family." 

According to investigators the home had no working gas, but did have a fire place that was rarely used. At this time investigators are calling the fire "suspicious," but have not elaborated on why.

"When it comes to the investigation, I know about as much as I did the day it happened. At first I asked why? Why would something like that happen? But you know there is a lot of things we may never understand," said Kreuzberger.

Meanwhile Kreuzberger would like to thank his family, friends and community for their overwhelming support. "I was just in aww by the amount of support I got and the love shown to my family. They gave us food and sent stuff home with me everywhere I went. People invited me to stay at their house. I hope I can one day return the favor if anyone is in need. I love my community," said Kreuzberger.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Four tornadoes confirmed from early morning storm in Beauregard, Allen Parishes

    Four tornadoes confirmed from early morning storm in Beauregard, Allen Parishes

    Saturday, April 7 2018 8:06 PM EDT2018-04-08 00:06:06 GMT
    Storm damage near Dry Creek (Source: KPLC viewer)Storm damage near Dry Creek (Source: KPLC viewer)

    Damage has been reported by viewers around Beauregard Parish after last night's storm. Uprooted trees and structural damage have been reported around Dry Creek. Downed power lines and trees have also been reported near Bundick Lake. As of 10:30 a.m., BECi has reported 1,324 power outages in Beauregard. To view the BECi outage map, click HERE. 7News will continue to monitor the situation and update the story. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    Damage has been reported by viewers around Beauregard Parish after last night's storm. Uprooted trees and structural damage have been reported around Dry Creek. Downed power lines and trees have also been reported near Bundick Lake. As of 10:30 a.m., BECi has reported 1,324 power outages in Beauregard. To view the BECi outage map, click HERE. 7News will continue to monitor the situation and update the story. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much better on its way for Sunday and next week

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much better on its way for Sunday and next week

    Saturday, April 7 2018 6:20 PM EDT2018-04-07 22:20:33 GMT
    Cool and dry on our SundayCool and dry on our Sunday
    Cool and dry on our SundayCool and dry on our Sunday

    Tonight, it will be chilly with temperatures falling to the lower 40s. A few places north of I-10 could see the upper 30s! Even though it is April, it can still get cold. It will also be a little breezy. Winds will come out of the north 10-15 mph. A little bit of drizzle is possible, so I’m keeping a 20% chance for some rain. Sunday will likely have a few clouds around, but any rain should not be expected. Any showers around us, will remain out over the Gulf of Mexico. 

    More >>

    Tonight, it will be chilly with temperatures falling to the lower 40s. A few places north of I-10 could see the upper 30s! Even though it is April, it can still get cold. It will also be a little breezy. Winds will come out of the north 10-15 mph. A little bit of drizzle is possible, so I’m keeping a 20% chance for some rain. Sunday will likely have a few clouds around, but any rain should not be expected. Any showers around us, will remain out over the Gulf of Mexico. 

    More >>

  • Over $800,000 headed to Vinton for infrastructure improvements

    Over $800,000 headed to Vinton for infrastructure improvements

    Saturday, April 7 2018 2:40 PM EDT2018-04-07 18:40:37 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    The mayor of Vinton ends the week with good news for his town.  He received a call from Governor John Bel Edward's office telling him they were awarded over $800,000.  That money will go towards fixing the town's infrastructure.  Vinton grant application that brought Vinton Mayor Kenneth Stinson good news from our state's government.  Mayor Kenneth Stinson/Vinton "The governor's office called. He said I have some good news for Vinton and he told me and I s...

    More >>

    The mayor of Vinton ends the week with good news for his town.  He received a call from Governor John Bel Edward's office telling him they were awarded over $800,000.  That money will go towards fixing the town's infrastructure.  Vinton grant application that brought Vinton Mayor Kenneth Stinson good news from our state's government.  Mayor Kenneth Stinson/Vinton "The governor's office called. He said I have some good news for Vinton and he told me and I s...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly