Casting for hit show 'Swamp People' in DeRidder

There was a casting call in DeRidder, Louisiana for Season 3 of History Channel's Swamp People.

Many wondered why casting would take place in DeRidder because there aren't any swamps. Casting Director, Jason Skweres says that they chose DeRidder after viewing a map of the state of Louisiana. He says he saw the region where most swampers are living and then planned all three casting calls in three locations. Distance per capita along with it being less than a two hour drive for most who would audition, in the surrounding area, made DeRidder the chosen place.

Skweres says to remember they are not only looking for alligator hunters. But also people who are making a living off the swamp and off the land.

Folks auditioning to be alligator hunters need to have their Louisiana alligator hunting license and tags.

Next casting call will be:

LAFAYETTE, LA CASTING CALL

DATE: Tuesday, August 2nd

TIME: 9:00am - 5:00pm

LOCATION: Prejean's Restaurant

3480 N.E. Evangeline Trwy. (I-49)

Lafayette, LA 70507

_______________

HOUMA, LA CASTING CALL

DATE: Friday, August 5th

TIME: 9:00am - 5:00pm

LOCATION: Big Al's (Seafood)

1377 West Tunnel Blvd

Houma, LA 70360