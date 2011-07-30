Preview of Swamp People casting in DeRidder

NOTE: Swamp People casting call Saturday, July 30th in DeRidder, Louisiana at Cecil's Cajun Kitchen, 120 W 1st Street. Time for the event will be 9am-5pm.

The Casting Director spoke with KPLC and tells us he is excited to be in DeRidder and hopes that residents and visitors come out to take part in trying out to be cast in History Channel's hit show Swamp People.

Here's what they are looking for:

Alligator hunters with AT LEAST 50 TAGS who are LICENSED TO HUNT IN LOUISIANA.

Also, true swampers or any interesting folks who live off the land or earn their living in the swamp.

If you have what it takes or at least think you do, the casting director wants to see you.

We spoke to some excited fans of the show and here's what they had to say:

City person Austin Myers says, "You know everyone's from out on the bayou and all the swamps but you know if I go out there and act the fool it will be in a different way".

Mandee Chrane says, "My husband and I are from Texas and I just love that aspect of Louisiana. I love Troy and Liz. Glenn and Mitchell - hysterical"

And some other fans had love on their mind. Sarah Nugent works at Cecil's Cajun Kitchen and she had this to say about the Swamp People, "J.P. he's kind of cute, but Tommy had a friend that helped him when Joe and Tommy got mad at each other - Tommy's friend was real cute so maybe I'll marry him. But again, Bruce is kind of old and I do love Glenn and Mitchell - it could be like polygamy".

The show is entering its third season on History Channel.