Gang specialist visits Jennings PD

Jennings Police Department is noticing gang-like activity in the Jennings area and across SWLA.

Gang Specialist Tony Avendorph visited law enforcement Friday in Jennings to teach officers how to spot the signs of gang related activity.

Most of the activity being noticed in the area is criminal activity, like thefts and burglaries, but also graffiti.

Jennings PD Captain Winston Guillory said if there is any criminal activity in the area, they [law enforcement] can determine if it's gang affiliated.

"We can do further investigations and determine if there's a bigger organization that's involved in this," Guillory said.

Guillory said not all the criminal activity and graffiti is gang related. He also said that residents shouldn't be alarmed and know that law enforcement is keeping watch of the area.

