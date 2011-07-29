Two arrested for Sulphur burglary

Two Sulphur residents were arrested by authorities on Thursday after they allegedly broke into a home and stole a laptop computer and power drill.

Early Thursday morning, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office deputies were called to investigate a burglary in progress on Palm Drive in Sulphur.

When deputies arrived, the victim said while he was sleeping, two acquaintances - 24-year-old Catlin C. Richard and 20-year-old Chelsey R. Gatte - broke into his house. The victim said he saw the two walking out of a room in his house. A laptop and power drill were allegedly missing from the room.

Deputies searched and located both Richard and Gatte. They were arrested and taken to the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

Richard was charged with simple burglary, two counts of simple criminal damage to property, theft of $500-$1,500 and resisting arrest. Gatte was charged with simple burglary, simple criminal damage to property and theft of $500-$1,500.

Richard's bond was set at $6,500 and Gatte's was set at $6,000.

