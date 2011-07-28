Cameron Parish prepares for hurricane season - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Cameron Parish prepares for hurricane season

CAMERON PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Officers at Cameron Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness are monitoring Tropical Storm Don, but the officers aren't worried that the storm will make a big impact on the Parish.

Director of the OEP Eddie Benoit said they aren't focusing on the path of the storm but the storm surge instead.

Benoit also says the area shouldn't see much flooding except for a couple flood-prone areas.

"There are two spots on [highway] 82 west of Cameron that could experience some flooding on high tides," he said.

But the OEP is still preparing for the storm despite its predicted path toward Texas.

The OEP set up an emergency alert system for residents to sign up for to receive emergency notifications through text messaging, voicemail and email. Residents of Cameron Parish can sign up for the alert system through the Parish's website www.parishofcameron.net.

Benoit said it's important to know what's going on in the area during inclement weather.

"Be aware of the weather, be aware of the area you live. Know if it floods or not and just pay attention."

